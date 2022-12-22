KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died.

Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found someone inside an apartment who had been shot.

EMS went to the scene and took the victim to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The victim has since died due to their injuries.

The police said one subject of interest was detained at the shooting scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the authorities in their investigation is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No further information or details are available at this time.

