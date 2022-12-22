KC Streetcar service resumes after car crash near tracks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A third-party vehicle incident near 19th Street and Main caused the Kansas City Streetcar service to be briefly suspended Thursday.

According to the KC Streetcar Twitter account, two-streetcar service resumed about 12:38 p.m.

A photo shared on Twitter showed a red car with damage to its front near the rail tracks.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.