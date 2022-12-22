Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KC Streetcar service resumes after car crash near tracks

An incident in the area of 19th and Main has suspended KC Streetcar service on Thursday.
An incident in the area of 19th and Main has suspended KC Streetcar service on Thursday.(@kcstreetcar/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A third-party vehicle incident near 19th Street and Main caused the Kansas City Streetcar service to be briefly suspended Thursday.

READ MORE: Gov. Parson alerts National Guard members for support due to winter weather

According to the KC Streetcar Twitter account, two-streetcar service resumed about 12:38 p.m.

A photo shared on Twitter showed a red car with damage to its front near the rail tracks.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grant Wahl sonríe mientras sostiene una réplica de la Copa del Mundo durante una ceremonia de...
Mission native Grant Wahl’s life celebrated at New York City gathering
Road crash
One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
FILE — Missouri National Guard members assist a car stuck on a snowy road.
Gov. Parson alerts National Guard members for support due to winter weather