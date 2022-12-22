Aging & Style
K-State men’s and women’s basketball close out nonconference play with wins

Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in...
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball both closed out their nonconference schedules on Wednesday in a doubleheader at Bramlage Coliseum.

First, the women blew past Morgan State 77-46. Gabby Gregory led the Cats with 20 points, and it was her birthday. They’ve won 11 games before the beginning of Big 12 play for the first time since 2008-09 season. The Wildcats have now extended its win streak in home nonconference games to 19 straight.

Then, the men took down Radford 73-65. They end nonconference play with an 11-1 record, their best start since the 2016-17 season.

