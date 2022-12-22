K-State men’s and women’s basketball close out nonconference play with wins

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball both closed out their nonconference schedules on Wednesday in a doubleheader at Bramlage Coliseum.

First, the women blew past Morgan State 77-46. Gabby Gregory led the Cats with 20 points, and it was her birthday. They’ve won 11 games before the beginning of Big 12 play for the first time since 2008-09 season. The Wildcats have now extended its win streak in home nonconference games to 19 straight.

Then, the men took down Radford 73-65. They end nonconference play with an 11-1 record, their best start since the 2016-17 season.

