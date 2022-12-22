Independence police looking for boy last seen Dec. 12

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is looking for boy who ran away and has not been seen since Dec. 12.

According to IPD, Chase McConnell was last seen at a residence in the 3300 block of S. Arlington Ave.

He is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds.

He has blond hair with black roots.

He was last seen possibly wearing a shirt with a skull on it and sweatpants.

On Dec. 17, Chase reportedly told a friend that he was going to stay at “a trap house in Kansas City” or was going to Florida to live with relatives.

If you know were McConnell is, you are asked to call IPD at 816-836-3600 so officers can get him picked up. You can also call 911.

Reference report #22-86558.

Independence Police trying to locate a runaway juvenile, Chase McConnell. pic.twitter.com/6xmyuAR5Tn — Independence, MO Police Department (@IndepMoPolice) December 22, 2022

