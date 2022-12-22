Aging & Style
Independence police looking for boy last seen Dec. 12

Chase McConnell.
Chase McConnell.(Provided by IPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is looking for boy who ran away and has not been seen since Dec. 12.

According to IPD, Chase McConnell was last seen at a residence in the 3300 block of S. Arlington Ave.

He is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds.

He has blond hair with black roots.

He was last seen possibly wearing a shirt with a skull on it and sweatpants.

On Dec. 17, Chase reportedly told a friend that he was going to stay at “a trap house in Kansas City” or was going to Florida to live with relatives.

If you know were McConnell is, you are asked to call IPD at 816-836-3600 so officers can get him picked up. You can also call 911.

Reference report #22-86558.

