Gov. Parson alerts National Guard members for support due to winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is wanting hundreds of first responders ready in case they are needed for emergency response during the latest weather threat.

The Missouri National Guard stated Thursday morning the governor alerted about 500 Guard members “in anticipation of potential travel disruptions due to the winter storm.”

The National Guard relayed that it is prepared to place personnel and equipment at various locations throughout the state to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other first-responding agencies.

