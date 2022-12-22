Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Gov. Parson alerts National Guard members for support due to winter weather

FILE — Missouri National Guard members assist a car stuck on a snowy road.
FILE — Missouri National Guard members assist a car stuck on a snowy road.(Missouri National Guard)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is wanting hundreds of first responders ready in case they are needed for emergency response during the latest weather threat.

The Missouri National Guard stated Thursday morning the governor alerted about 500 Guard members “in anticipation of potential travel disruptions due to the winter storm.”

The National Guard relayed that it is prepared to place personnel and equipment at various locations throughout the state to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other first-responding agencies.

ALSO READ: Thousands without power in Liberty after transformers catch fire

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road crash
One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash
FILE — Evergy stated 2,015 customers have been impacted, affecting 13,335 customers.
Thousands without power in Liberty after transformers catch fire
A Johnson County deputy was not injured after a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash.
Deputy uninjured after patrol vehicle struck by car in Johnson County
Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Former Bronco, Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman dies