Free rides for Missourians this New Years Eve
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Free rides are being offered to Missourians this New Year’s Eve through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolute Vodka, and Lyft.
The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible 2 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
The free ride can be up to a $30 value and can be accessed with Lyft ride code: BBGMONYE2022
Quantities are limited to the first 2,000 rides.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.