Former Bronco, Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Bronco, and Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman has died.

Hillman played on two Super Bowl teams as running back, including the Denver Broncos team that won in 2016. The Broncos tweeted a tribute for Hillman saying, “A bright soul gone far too soon. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

A bright soul gone far too soon.



We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.



Remembering Ronnie Hillman: pic.twitter.com/3NGi5WJvZP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022

Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in 2012, and was described as “soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity.” He battled liver cancer, and also contracted pneumonia. He was 31-years-old.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman.



Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.



A statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/e7Pc76y62o — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.