Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Emergency personnel respond to car submerged in Brush Creek, one person rescued

Emergency personnel has responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek.
Emergency personnel has responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel has responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek.

Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near the intersection of The Paseo and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 2:20 p.m.

At least two firefighters were in the water conducting a rescue for about 20 minutes.

Police said at least one person was in the vehicle.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Rockstar Burgers owners pleads guilty to making restaurant available to drug-trafficking
Roger Golubski was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two...
Disgraced detective Roger Golubski asks to be off house arrest
An incident in the area of 19th and Main has suspended KC Streetcar service on Thursday.
KC Streetcar service resumes after car crash near tracks
Grant Wahl sonríe mientras sostiene una réplica de la Copa del Mundo durante una ceremonia de...
Mission native Grant Wahl’s life celebrated at New York City gathering