Emergency personnel respond to car submerged in Brush Creek, one person rescued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel has responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek.

Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near the intersection of The Paseo and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 2:20 p.m.

Water Rescue Brush Creek: “Initial call came out at 2:20 PM with reports of a vehicle turned over in the water. Crews arrived on scene within minutes to confirm. Crews entered the water and were able to pull out 1 victim. Transported emergency to an area hospital.”@KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dApTUVTWtG — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) December 22, 2022

At least two firefighters were in the water conducting a rescue for about 20 minutes.

Police said at least one person was in the vehicle.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

