Emergency personnel respond to car submerged in Brush Creek, one person rescued
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel has responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek.
Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near the intersection of The Paseo and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 2:20 p.m.
At least two firefighters were in the water conducting a rescue for about 20 minutes.
Police said at least one person was in the vehicle.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
