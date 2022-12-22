Aging & Style
Disgraced detective Roger Golubski asks to be off house arrest

Roger Golubski was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two...
Roger Golubski was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said.(KCTV5)
By Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Attorneys for former KCK Police Detective Roger Golubski have filed a motion to remove the requirement for home detention so that Golubski can be free while awaiting trial.

Golubski is facing federal charges in connection with rape, kidnapping and sex trafficking in two separate cases. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys claim the FBI learned about the accusers that led to the rape and kidnapping charges from Lamonte McIntyre’s attorney, Cheryl Pilate. McIntyre had been convicted of a murder he didn’t commit. He was exonerated and released from prison five years ago.  He also won a multi-million-dollar judgment against Wyandotte County.

In court papers, Golubski’s attorneys claim, “The timing and context of their allegations are incredibly suspicious.” They claim a detective who worked with Pilate told the accusers they was, “millions of dollars in this thing,” for them, and it was only after that that the accusers met with FBI agents.

In the motion, Golubski’s attorneys also claim that the charges connected with sex trafficking “can also be traced to Mr. McIntyre’s legal team.” They go on to say that “after years of investigation, the FBI found nothing more than rumors.”  They claim that the other defendants in the sex trafficking case denied Golubski was ever involved.

Right now, two of the co-defendants are free while awaiting trial on the federal sex trafficking charges. A third is already in prison on drug charges.

The attorneys claimed the allegations of “decades”-old conduct were made in an environment primed for collecting, encouraging, and promoting false accusations —during a media frenzy depicting Mr. Golubski as the center of police corruption in KCK” and the key to winning a multi-million dollar settlement.

Golubski’s attorneys claim that “At present, he is not considered to be dangerous,” and always makes his court appearances. They said that home detention is unnecessary.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

