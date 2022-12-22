Deputy uninjured after patrol vehicle struck by car in Johnson County

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County deputy was not injured after a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released a photo, stating “This is what can happen when you are driving too fast for these conditions and one of our vehicles helps you stop! Thankfully our Lieutenant is ok. Visibility is extremely reduced with the blowing snow.”

The sheriff’s office stated the lieutenant was working a car crash on Interstate 35 and Gardner Road, and while the vehicles were on the side of the road, another car crashed into them.

Winds exceeded 20mph Thursday morning, bringing the wind chill in parts of the area to -25°.

The sheriff’s office has asked for drivers to turn their lights on – like the ones used at dark and not rely on “auto setting”. First responders want those headlights on so there’s no issue with cars not being seen in the blowing snow. Also, just because it says 60mph, don’t drive that fast in these conditions. “Be smart, Be seen.”

“SLOW DOWN and stay home if you can!” the sheriff’s office advised.

