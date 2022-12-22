Aging & Style
Choppy markets, estate planning tips and preparing for this upcoming tax season

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
With a choppy year for the markets almost in the rearview mirror, it might leave you feeling the need to be protected against future market downturns. Financial expert Jonathan McCoy joins Bill to talk about navigating volatile markets and how far out you should start preparing for the upcoming tax season. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

