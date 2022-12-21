Zillow names local city most popular search in 2022

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - With rising interest in the Midwest’s housing market, Zillow announced Wednesday that Prairie Village, Kansas, was its most popular city in 2022.

The Kansas City area suburban community beat out Derry, New Hampshire, and Bon Air, Virginia, for most popular on Zillow regardless of city size. According to Zillow, Prairie Village made its way to the top of Zillow’s popularity rankings with site-leading views of for-sale listings per day.

It was the top small town as well according to the housing website’s rankings. Page views on Kansas City-area homes went up 45 percent from last year, according to Zillow.

Houses in Prairie Village averaged in value $416,187, much higher than the Kansas City metro’s $294,164.

