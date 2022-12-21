Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Zillow names local city most popular search in 2022

Zillow's most popular markets of 2022
Zillow's most popular markets of 2022(PRNewswire)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - With rising interest in the Midwest’s housing market, Zillow announced Wednesday that Prairie Village, Kansas, was its most popular city in 2022.

The Kansas City area suburban community beat out Derry, New Hampshire, and Bon Air, Virginia, for most popular on Zillow regardless of city size. According to Zillow, Prairie Village made its way to the top of Zillow’s popularity rankings with site-leading views of for-sale listings per day.

It was the top small town as well according to the housing website’s rankings. Page views on Kansas City-area homes went up 45 percent from last year, according to Zillow.

Houses in Prairie Village averaged in value $416,187, much higher than the Kansas City metro’s $294,164.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
RESOURCE: Find a warming center in your area
Generic.
KCMO offers free parking at 4 garages in effort to give plows room
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
‘All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce’: 99-year-old pens letter to Santa
FILE — AAA is reminding drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be...
LIST: Items to have in your car in case of an emergency during winter weather