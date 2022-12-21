Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, KCPD investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Shortly after 7 p.m., a man who may have been armed with a gun was taken into custody at the Five Guys restaurant. He was reportedly knocking on the closed door.

Police continue to clear the shopping area, including Target and the movie theater.

At 7:30 p.m., police confirmed there are still no reports of victims. Previous coverage is below. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening.

There are no reports of victims, at this time. There is only property crime, at this time.

Businesses are being ordered to close their doors. Employees are reportedly being locked inside their stores, for safety.

The shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and between State Line Road and Ward Parkway. The shopping area goes as far south as W. 89th Street.

Police went to the center after someone reported that there was a possible shooter inside T.J. Maxx. Employees inside that store said it is business as normal, however.

There is shattered glass on the eastern side of the shopping center, near the PetSmart entryway. There are bullets in a wall.

That is the only crime scene area at this time.

There is a large traffic jam outside of the mall as customers try to leave. Obviously, with Christmas coming up, it is a very busy time of the year when it comes to shopping.

Police from Leawood are assisting Kansas City police.

Again, this is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates. We have multiple people there working to learn more and get updates for you.

This is the second time this year, at least, that shots have been fired inside a shopping center in the KC metro area. In early September, shots were fired inside Independence Center. There were no reports of injuries in that incident, but families did describe for us what it was like when shots were fired there.

Just a couple weeks ago, Shop with a Cop took place at the Target at Ward Parkway Center. That night, we wrote: “Fifty Kansas City police officers took over the Target on Ward Parkway for three hours . . . It wasn’t in response to a crime, but to bring joy to 150 kids in need.” Sadly, it is a very different story tonight.

