Segment of Keystone Pipeline that caused oil spill sent for metal testing

Crews prepare to work through potentially fatal freezing temps
Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.
Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.(TC Energy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline which caused 14,000 barrels of oil into Washington Co.’s Mill Creek has been sent out for metal testing as crews prepare to continue recovery through potentially fatal freezing temperatures.

TC Energy, the company which owns the Keystone Pipeline, says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that it continues to progress in its response and oil recovery efforts at the Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident at Mill Creek in Washington Co.

As of 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, the company said it has recovered a total of 7,599 barrels of the 14,000 barrels of oil released into Mill Creek following a rupture in the pipeline.

TC Energy also indicated that it has safely removed the impacted pipeline segment and has sent it to an independent lab for metallurgical testing - testing of the metals - as directed by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Like many in the U.S., the company said it is also bracing for significant winter weather impacts over the next few days. It said it continues to prioritize the safety of people and the environment and will work safely according to weather conditions.

TC Energy noted that recovery rates have the potential to slow down due to the freezing temperatures.

According to the company, the affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as the efforts continue. While the unaffected segments of the pipeline have been restarted, it said it will only restart the affected segment when it is safe to do so and with regulatory approval.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

