RideKC preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - RideKC is preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead, and warning of possible service interruptions.

“The safety of our operators and customers will continue to drive decisions throughout this winter event,” they said. “Customers should check frequently for the status of transit service as it may have to be modified at some point.” You can check for new service bulletins by clicking here.

Right now, KCATA is pretreating platforms and pavement at major transit centers and stops to help provide a safe waiting area.

When it comes to warming centers and buses, they “will extend the winter lobby hours of the East Village Transit Center (12th & Charlotte). For this winter event only (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), The East Village Transit Center will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. There is no restroom available. The center will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26.”

They “will station a warming bus at the Mission Transit Center from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday. RideKC - Unified Government will open the Area Agency on Aging center at 47th & State Ave. for customers while they wait for their buses. RideKC Independence Transit Center is approximately one block away from the warming center at Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion St. Sermon Center will be open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.”

“Most warming centers throughout Kansas City are on existing bus routes so customers will have easy access to safe shelter,” they said.

Get alerted

You can sign up for RideKC Notify to receive text, email, or voice messages about changes to specific routes. For more information click here. To sign up, click here.

More information

If you ever need more information, visit RideKC.org. Click here for their Twitter account and here for their Facebook account.

You can also call the RideKC Regional Call Center at 816-221-0660 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. They offer translation assistance for trip information in more than 50 languages. Note that the call center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 (due to the holiday).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.