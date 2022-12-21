Aging & Style
RESOURCE: Find a warming center in your area

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - As winter weather approaches, we want to share a resource you can use to find a warming center in your area.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City (211) maintains a comprehensive list of warming centers and shelters, which you can access by clicking here. If you have problems with that link, visit uwgkc.myresourcedirectory.com.

Under the page for warming centers/shelters, you can filter your search by zip code, city, county and more.

Browsing through, we see locations listed in KCMO, Overland Park, Liberty, Spring Hill, Harrisonville and more. It is a list you can use no matter where you are in the KC metro area.

The seasonal resources are broken down by month, so this is something you can save an utilize after this weather event. For example, it’s a quick way to find a cooling center in the summer.

Here are all of the UWGKC’s services/resources for the month of December:

