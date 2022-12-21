Aging & Style
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park

The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area.

Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area near Country Music Boulevard (Highway 76) and Fall Creek Road.

Investigators believe the shell is from World War I. Investigators say out of caution, the Springfield Bomb Squad responded. They deemed the shell safe.

