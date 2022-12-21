Pet of the Day: Incognito

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Incognito! Incognito is a 5-year-old Hound/Boxer mix looking for his perfect home.

Incognito has one Christmas wish this year and it’s for his perfect family to come to adopt him and take him home. Incognito is very friendly and affectionate, but he is also adorable! Allow me to draw your attention to The Nub. This perfect little wiggle waggler is perched like a cherry on top of Incognito’s cutie little booty! And he USES it! The Nub has been known to enter warp speed, almost invisible at the sight of familiar friends. Now please alert your attention to: The Ears. Perfectly perked at attention, ready to accept snacks and praise. Those are some good listening ears. Finally: The Speckles. Hard to see in the photos, but this boy is sprinkled with the cutest speckles and freckles your heart could desire. Just for a little extra pizazz to make him even more irresistible.

He is house trained, walks well on a leash, and is highly treat motivated (which he will gingerly take out of your hand). Incognito is a pretty active guy and would do best in a home where he can go on some hikes and get in plenty of playtime! He loves toys but does best with more durable ones as the stuffies are just so easy to pull apart into many tiny pieces.

As for doggy siblings, Incognito is just not a fan. He loves his humans so much that he does not want to share them. He can have human siblings, but based on his play style, he would do best with older children and would like to meet them before going home. Incognito is such an amazing pup and just needs a family who will give him a second chance! If you are interested in meeting Incognito, visit him at the KC Campus for Animal Care. Throughout the end of the year, his adoption fee is just $22!

