KCMO trash service canceled Thursday, Friday due to forecasted winter weather

FILE — For those who have trash pickup on Thursdays and Fridays, it will take place Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31, due to the holiday.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents who have trash service pickup regularly on Thursdays and Fridays will have to wait a week for their garbage to be disposed of.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, released an advisory that “pickup for trash and bulky” will take place Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31, due to the holiday.

Kansas City residents will be able to set out 14 bags during the trash amnesty period, two more than last year, a city spokesperson stated.

