KCMO offers free parking at 4 garages in effort to give plows room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With winter weather on the way, the city of KCMO is offering free parking at four garages in an effort to give plows more room to clear the roads.

Fewer cars parked along city streets will mean fewer obstacles for plow crews to work around.

The free parking period will be from 4 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to 8 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 26).

The free parking period only applies to four specific garages. They are:

Auditorium Plaza - 1220 Wyandotte St.

West Bottoms - 1601 State Line Road

Ed Wolf - 1100 Oak St.

KC Live - 151 E. 13th St.

To take advantage of the free parking:

Enter the participating parking garage

Use the QR code below at the gate

Use this QR code to get free parking during inclement weather at four designated parking garages in KCMO. (Provided by the city of Kansas City, Missouri)

Receive a validated parking ticket (effective Wednesday afternoon through Monday morning)

Only park in a non-reserved stall

The city notes that the QR code will “only be valid during designated times during this weather event. It will not be functional at municipal garages not listed.”

