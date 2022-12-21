KCK Public Schools considering adding cameras in classrooms

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposal by the Kansas City, Kansas School District to add cameras within the classrooms is making some teachers consider quitting.

Over the weekend KCKPS held a forum both in person and virtual for people to voice their feelings on the possibility of cameras being installed within classrooms.

The president of the National Education Association for KCK Dominick DeRosa said a survey recently conducted had about 1500 responses, and about 80 percent were against the cameras in classrooms.

The school district is interested in adding the cameras because school officials believe it would make it easier to live stream and record lessons to those classrooms staffed with teachers and substitutes not qualified to teach that certain subject.

The NEA said the reasons behind the opposition include lack of privacy, concern the money could be used elsewhere to better schools within the district and the negative impact it might have on students who may be uncomfortable being on camera.

KCKPS superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield told KCTV5 during the weekend forum if they were to get cameras in every classroom within the district, it would cost roughly $6.7 million.

She stressed the cameras will only be used to help elevate the educational learning experience for students.

The board will make the final decision on the cameras, and DeRosa said he has heard they plan to hold another session to feedback about the cameras for themselves.

