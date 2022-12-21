Kansas death rate decreases from 2020, still higher than pre-COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report released indicates that while the Kansas death rate has decreased from 2020, it is still higher than pre-pandemic levels and overdose deaths were recorded nearly 1.5% more than the previous year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it released its Kansas 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics.

“The Kansas Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report contains information on births, deaths, marriages, divorces and more,” Kay Haug, State Registrar, said. “It is a valuable tool for public health program evaluation and community health assessment.”

The report found that 31,637 Kansans died in 2021 - a decrease of 0.1% from the 31,667 recorded in 2020. The death count remains higher than the 2019 count of 27,312 mostly because of the continued COVID-19 pandemic. The age-adjusted death rate for the year was higher than in any other year in the last two decades.

The report also found:

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for Kansans and cancer is the second.

The number of live births to resident mothers in 2021 was 34,697 - up 1% from 34,368 in 2010.

Accidental deaths due to drugs rose from 432 - 1.46% - in 2020 to 635 in 2021.

The rate of 19.2 per 100,000 deaths by suicide matched that of 2018 - the single highest rate in the past 20 years.

In 2021, 184 infant deaths occurred which was close to the number seen in 2019.

Kansas deaths were responsible for 245,414 years of potential life lost before age 75 in 2021.

Haug noted that vital records are also needed for those who care out day-to-day business such as gathering a passport, enrolling in school, participating in sports, starting a new job, qualifying for subsidized housing, collecting life insurance benefits and transferring property.

The KDHE indicated that agencies such as the Kansas Department of Children and Families, Disability and Aging Services, Department of Commerce and the Social Security Administration rely on vital records to provide programming and services to promote health.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.