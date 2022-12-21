Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Judge Gunnar Sundby ruled against two Kansas City, Kansas, cousins who claim Roger Golubski pressured their uncle into false testimony leading to their murder convictions.

Their uncle, Carter Betts, has recanted.

But Sundby said he was unimpressed by Carter Betts and pointed out he testified numerous times that his nephews were involved.

“There was nothing that was astounding in the way he testified that would give me great confidence in what he had to report,” Sundby ruled.

Betts and McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller. Miller was shot 18 times in his Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood in the early morning hours of December 1997.

Greg Miller was Golubski’s nephew by marriage, something the cousins and their attorneys point to as a motive for the detective to work the case, even if Golbuski’s name isn’t found on police reports.

Carter Betts testified a white detective pressured him into false statements that he believed he had to keep repeating or he would go to jail.

He identified a picture of Roger Golubski as that white detective with a mustache he remembered from decades ago.

Golubski testified he wasn’t involved in the case.

Sundby acknowledged the cloud of doubt that now swirls around disgraced, retired detective Roger Golubski. He faces federal charges related to rape, kidnapping and sex trafficking.

Golubski is accused of intentionally botching another murder case out of revenge. Lamonte McIntyre spent 23 years in prison for a murder he did not do. He’s now been exonerated and compensated millions of dollars.

Additionally, Wyandotte County is spending more than $1 million to digitize old case files in an effort to review Golubski’s old cases.

MORE2, the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, released this statement:

MORE2 laments today’s ruling against Brian Betts and Celester McKinney’s attempts to find justice. It is just the latest in a long history of failures from the Wyandotte County criminal legal system to provide justice for people of color. It should scandalize all of us that innocent people, like Brian and Celester, remain imprisoned while Roger Golubski remains in his own home. We commit to fight until all who are wrongfully imprisoned are free, and those who have perpetrated, covered up, and protected abuses of power are held accountable.

