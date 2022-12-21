Independence attorney indicted for tax evasion

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury indicted an Independence, Missouri, man Tuesday for tax evasion, obstruction and failure to pay his personal income taxes.

67-year-old John C. Carnes was charged with one count of tax evasion, one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct the IRS and seven counts of failure to pay taxes. In the indictment, Carnes is alleged to have willfully attempted to evade paying his personal income taxes for tax years from 2012 through 2018.

According to the indictment, Carnes kept his income in his attorney trust accounts before withdrawing the cash from the accounts to pay for personal and business expenses. Carnes allegedly deposited $232,000 in fees received for services provided in the sale of the former Rockwood Golf Course property in November 2017 as well as the Missouri City Power Plant project along with other income into his attorney trust accounts.

Then, the indictment says, Carnes withdrew cash from his attorney trust accounts to fund his personal and business expenses while using cash to gamble. He also received cash from clients that he did not deposit into his bank accounts.

From 2013 through 2019 the Department of Justice said Carnes withdrew a total of $588,891 in cash from his attorney trust accounts and spent nearly $1.3 million at Kansas City-area casinos from 2012 through 2020. In that time, the DOJ said he took a total of $846,955 in cash from those casinos.

According to the indictment, Carnes filed federal tax returns each year from 2012 to 2018 but left a balance of $581,642 to the IRS because he made no payments. That balance is the basis for the seven counts of failing to pay taxes.

The indictment also said Carnes entered into an installment agreement with the IRS on Dec. 23, 2004, to pay off a $88,707 debt for taxes from 1994 through 2003. He was supposed to make monthly payments of $975 but stopped making them shortly after the Missouri Supreme Court reinstated his law license in January 2006.

Missouri state law requires all individuals with, applying for or renewing a state license to have paid all state income taxes and field them for the prior three years. Carnes failed to pay his 2006 state income taxes until 2010 and didn’t file his taxes for 2010 through 2015 until April 2017, according to the indictment. When he filed the state income tax returns, he also field federal tax returns for 2012 through 2015, but never paid them.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.