How to keep your pet safe during winter weather

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - With plummeting temperatures heading our way, we want to share an important reminder: Don’t forget about your pets! This weather can be brutal for them.

First and foremost, if your pet lives outside, find a way to bring them in -- even if it’s just in your garage. KC Pet Project is giving out crates if that’s what you need.

“Kansas City, MO residents can call the shelter at 816-683-1383 to inquire about available resources including wire crates, straw, and community cat houses,” KC Pet Project says.

If you have a doghouse, make sure it’s insulted. Go ahead and lay straw down on the ground and hang a blanket over the doorway.

The general rule of thumb is: If the temperature drops below 32 degrees, they should not be outside for an extended period of time. And, be on the lookout for frostbite.

KC Pet Project will have an animal services team responding to calls for animals in distress.

“We are so full at KC Pet Project right now,” said Tori Fugate. “The last thing we want to do is to impound a lot of animals because they were left outside. It’s just too dangerous during these winter storms. So, bring them inside so you won’t have your animal ceased and have to pay a lot of citation fees and fines.”

Also good to know: The salt in ice melt can be very toxic for dogs. So, after it snows on Thursday, make sure you wipe their paws off as soon as they come inside to avoid any ingestion.

