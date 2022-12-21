House fire damages family’s Grandview home just days before Christmas

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A father and daughter managed to get out safely as flames spread through the family’s home just days before Christmas near 128th Street and Winchester Avenue in Grandview.

“I’m grateful that nobody got hurt,” Brad Franklin said.

Franklin said that, as soon as he saw flames, he tried to put them out but they were spreading too quickly.

“I said, ‘Call 911.’ I yelled to my daughter, ‘Get the dog and get out!’” Franklin said. “The holiday season is hard for a lot of us. I’m thankful for this community and you can see why.”

Firefighters arrived just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They worked for several hours to put out flames and hot spots.

“When we arrived, we had heavy smoke coming out of the roof area,” said Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham. “The back of the house was heavily involved.”

Franklin said that, as he watched firefighters work to put out the fire from the roof, he was concerned for their safety.

“Don’t let them get hurt in any way,” Franklin said. “You can replace the rest.”

First responders called a fire chaplain and the Red Cross to offer assistance to the family whose home was damaged by fire, smoke and water.

“With the cold weather, too, that we have forecasted, they are not going to be able to stay here,” Chief Graham said.

Franklin said he and his family are fortunate to be surrounded by friends and relatives who are already offering to help.

“I’m grateful for Grandview Fire Department. They came here and got the job done,” Franklin said. “They’ve been incredibly supportive and compassionate. It’s a great community.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

