Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nonessential state employees in Shawnee County will get an early holiday weekend as the Governor has ordered all state office buildings in the county to close due to winter weather.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that due to safety concerns about the incoming winter storm projected to hit the area on Thursday, Dec. 22, coupled with dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, she has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee Co. This orders state office buildings in the county to close on both days.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, precipitation, and dangerously cold temperatures, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday and Friday,” Gov. Kelly said. “Please exercise extreme caution if traveling for the holiday weekend, give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely, and stay safe and warm.”

The Governor noted that the declaration will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. She said ambient temperatures around 6 a.m. on Thursday will be 4 degrees with wind chills hitting -20 to -30 degrees.

Additionally, Kelly indicated that with wind gusts up to 40 - 45 mph, blizzard-like conditions are expected across the state. She said to travel through midday Friday will be hazardous.

Kelly said the declaration applies to all nonessential state employees who work in offices located in Shawnee Co. During the period, she said essential employees are required to report to work as normal. She said benefits-eligible nonessential employees should record inclement weather leave during the period. She said remote work will not be required.

The Governor indicated that the declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch or the Legislative Branch. Their designated representatives will make a separate declaration.

To ensure consistent leadership during potentially dangerous road conditions, Kelly noted that Transportation Secretary Lorenz will remain in her current role until midnight on Saturday, Dec. 24, as she was set to depart the agency. Calvin Reed will now assume his role on Sunday, Dec. 25.

