FORECAST: What we know about the incoming winter storm

Tuesday evening will remain on the chilly side, but at least we stay dry and our winds remain light. With cloud coverage in place, we should see lows only drop into the upper teens to near 20 degrees. On Wednesday, highs will actually bump up a few degrees towards the lower 30s. Our next storm system will pull in slightly warmer air before temperatures come crashing down. A few flurries are possible during the afternoon and evening Wednesday, but the main event moves in mainly after midnight.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for the entire viewing area from late Wednesday through Friday afternoon. That means conditions are favorable for measurable snow and hazardous travel. Expect the heaviest of the snow to fall through after midnight Wednesday through Thursday morning. Our latest guidance has this storm a bit more progressive than prior days, meaning by afternoon it should already begin sweeping east. This will hinder our totals a bit, as well.

My latest thought is a widespread 2-4 inch swath, with lower totals to the southwest and higher totals in Iowa. A few localized spots on the Missouri side could exceed that 4″ mark. This is going to be a fine and powdery snow due to the cold nature of the atmosphere. Strong winds in place will allow for near-blizzard conditions at times. Blowing and drifting snow will be the name of the game.

Alongside the snow, Thursday temperatures will fall throughout the day. Expect single digits in the morning that will fall to near-zero by the afternoon. Wind chills will remain below zero for days. Because of this, a Wind Chill Warning remains in effect from about Thursday morning through Saturday morning. We could see our feels-like temperatures down as low as -35 to -25 throughout the region, especially to start our Friday.

No new accumulation is expected Thursday night into Friday, but watch for more blowing snow.

Temperatures stay cold Saturday, struggling to make it out of the single digits. We look rather dry for the holiday weekend, but any snow that falls this week WILL stick around through Christmas. Highs on Christmas Day make a run at 20 degrees before warmer air works back in for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.