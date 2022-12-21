FORECAST: Snow and frigid temps are coming

A warm front extends across the Central Plains into the Tennessee River Valley on Wednesday morning. It is attached to an area of low pressure to the northwest of the Missouri River Valley, which will be impacting the Kansas City area starting this evening. This one front is aiding in a southerly trend with our wind throughout the day. This will increase temperatures to the middle and upper 30s Wednesday afternoon, with gusts out of the south between 20 and 25 mph. Heavy cloud cover will be common, with a small opportunity for a few flurries to occur this afternoon prior to direct impact from the oncoming winter storm.

The hourly forecast for the Kansas City metro Wednesday morning. (KCTV5 News)

Models indicate the timing of the storm will range between 8 p.m. Wednesday to midnight, starting off to our northwestern counties within Missouri, and will track southeast throughout the overnight into the early morning. Snowfall totals at this time are expected to range between 2 and 5 inches, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Lower visibility on highways for Thursday morning’s commute will be a concern, along with dangerously cold conditions. We should start off Thursday morning in the single digits between 2 and 4 degrees. We should peak with our temperature Thursday late morning-to-early afternoon, around 5 degrees, and drop temperatures through the rest of the day.

The forecasted snow totals for the Kansas City area. (KCTV5 News)

The front itself has now picked up speed and is expected to exit the area by Thursday afternoon. Once the system passes, extremely cold air develops behind the storm system, along with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Wind chill values Friday morning are expected to range between -25 and -35 degrees, with the afternoon ranging between -20 and -30 degrees.

Feels-like temperatures for the Kansas City area and beyond. (KCTV5 News)

We will continue with wind and extremely cold conditions Saturday as well, but not as aggressive as Friday. Expect wind chill values Saturday to range between -10 and -20 degrees. Once we get through this cold, which is expected to end Sunday, temperatures rise quickly. Christmas Sunday is expected to be in the middle 20s, and by Wednesday of next week, afternoon high temperatures are seasonal, if not slightly above average.

