Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.

The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries while the driver and front seat passenger of the Nissan refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash. Police said the driver of the Toyota remains in critical condition and an investigation into the crash that occurred at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday morning is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
‘All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce’: 99-year-old pens letter to Santa
FILE — AAA is reminding drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be...
LIST: Items to have in your car in case of an emergency during winter weather
Derek Bridgewater
Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater
FILE - Shawn Parcells
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison