Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.

The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries while the driver and front seat passenger of the Nissan refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash. Police said the driver of the Toyota remains in critical condition and an investigation into the crash that occurred at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday morning is still ongoing.

