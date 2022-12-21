Aging & Style
Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater

Derek Bridgewater
Derek Bridgewater(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation and said to be dangerous.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Derek Bridgewater violated a Missouri parole warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

He is described as a 27-year-old Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also was said to have a tattoo on his left arm.

His last known address was near 64th Street and South Benton Avenue.

Bridgewater is said to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

