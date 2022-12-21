Chesterfield changes age requirement for Drag Queen Christmas show, minors no longer allowed

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Children are no longer allowed to attend a popular drag show after lawmakers say it is illegal for them to attend based on local ordinances.

The Factory in Chesterfield is now requiring ticketholders to be 18 years old or older to attend, “A Drag Queen Christmas”, with performers from the reality tv show, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Factory on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

“We specifically in the City of Chesterfield have ordinances. Protecting minors and not allow minors to be exposed to certain types of entertainment of a sexual orientation etc.,” says Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation.

Mayor Nation tells News 4 he is standing by his decision to request that the venue change the age requirements.

The Factory has since updated its website about the drag show to include the show is for those 18+ in addition to acknowledging adult language and content at the event.

“It’s really disappointing that the mayor feels that drag is not family-friendly,” says Shira Berkowitz of PROMO Missouri. Don’t go if it bothers you and find another way to celebrate Christmas.”

Shira Berkowitz works for PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ policy and advocacy organization.

“I think Chesterfield deserves it. I think there are plenty of families out there who are raising queer kids,” says Berkowitz. “It’s a disappointment to see Chesterfield sending a message Drag Queens, Drag Kings, Drag performers are not welcomed.”

“Some people they aren’t happy with that,” says Mayor Nation. “They think that we should go further and either prevent the show from going on or check IDs as individuals come in or even worse than that shut it down.”

State Senator Bill Eigel wrote a letter in support of the Chesterfield mayor’s stance to prevent minors from attending the drag show. In the document, Eigel refers to Chesterfield Code, Article X. Section 210.1690 for the decision.

“(a) A person commits the offense of furnishing pornographic material to minors if, knowing of its content and character,he/she:produces, presents, directs, or participates in any performance pornographic for minors that is furnished to a minor knowing that any person viewing such performance is a minor or acting in reckless disregard of the likelihood that a minor is a viewing the performance.”

Chesterfield police will be inside and outside The Factory Wednesday night ahead of expected protesters. The mayor tells News 4 the promoter is looking to give refunds to those who can’t attend because they are minors.

The performance will be hosted by Nina West and feature other RuPaul Drag Race contestants Alyssa Edwards, Kornbread, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Crystal Methyd, Jasmine Kennedie, Heidi N Closet, Jujubee, and Jimbo.

“This in no way is meant to infringe on their rights and what they consider enjoyment entertainment,” says Mayor Nation. “If it were up to me. I would rather it not occur. I mean that in no disrespectful manner.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.