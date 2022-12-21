Aging & Style
18-year-old charged in fatal September 2021 shooting of 14-year-old

Darrell E. Thompson.
Darrell E. Thompson.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 shooting that killed 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south KC residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Darrell E. Thompson faces second-degree murder charges as well as unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, KCPD found the juvenile victim on the evening of Sept. 24, 2021, on a driveway in the 9500 block of James A. Reed Road. Police also found a stolen handgun next to the victim along with two spent shell casings.

Surveillance video from the scene captured Williams with his hands up seemingly in confrontation with a white Malibu when shots were fired from the vehicle. Shell casing were found in the area and the prosecutor’s office said phone records show Williams’ phone in the area of the shooting.

Two other defendants have been charged in connection with Williams’ homicide.

