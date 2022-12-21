Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

1 killed in Wednesday afternoon duplex fire in Overland Park

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, this happened just after 3 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 77th Terrace.

The fire was still going when crews arrived. There were reports that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa deployed hand lines. They were able to knock down the fire from the outside.

During an initial search of the residence, crews found one person inside who had passed away.

It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The damage from the fire was contained to both duplexes; it didn’t spread to neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brooke Minshae Johnson.
Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death
Gavel on sounding block
Independence attorney indicted for tax evasion
Ride KC.
RideKC preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead
The KCK school district has been considering the idea of adding cameras within their...
KCK Public Schools considering adding cameras in classrooms