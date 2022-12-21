1 killed in Wednesday afternoon duplex fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, this happened just after 3 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 77th Terrace.

The fire was still going when crews arrived. There were reports that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa deployed hand lines. They were able to knock down the fire from the outside.

During an initial search of the residence, crews found one person inside who had passed away.

It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The damage from the fire was contained to both duplexes; it didn’t spread to neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

