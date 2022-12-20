WANTED: FBI searching for man facing child sex trafficking charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FBI is asking for help locating a man who is facing child sex trafficking charges in state and federal court.

Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, was indicted in St. Louis on December 7 on one count of child sex trafficking. Fields’ co-defendant, Theodore “Ted” John Sartori Sr., 62, was indicted on the same charge. Sartori has been arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is believed Fields is still in Missouri and is either in Franklin County or Phelps County.

The indictment accuses Fields of attempting to recruit, entice, provide, patronize and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act from about January 2013 until June 2017.

Fields is also facing charges including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering in Franklin County. A warrant for his arrest was issued after Fields vacated his home and failed to show up for a March 3, 2022 hearing, court records show.

Anyone with information about this person’s location is urged to contact their local FBI office or police.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.