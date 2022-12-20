Aging & Style
Two workers sent to hospital after incident at Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site

TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.
TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.(TC Energy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two workers were sent to a local hospital after an incident at the Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site.

TC Energy, the company which owns the Keystone Oil Pipeline, tells 13 NEWS on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that two workers at the site of the milepost 14 oil spill were sent to the hospital after incidents on the job.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company said both workers were sent to a local hospital, assessed and released. Both have since returned to work. However, it said neither worker received any injuries.

“Safety is, and always will be, our number one value,” a TC Energy spokesperson said. “We continue to progress our response and recovery effort and our primary focus continues to be the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community and mitigating risk to the environment.”

The workers were on the site of what has been deemed the largest on-land oil spill in nearly a decade. The Keystone Pipeline sustained a rupture on Dec. 8 which released about 14,000 barrels of oil into Washington Co.’s Mill Creek. Since then, about half of that has been recovered and four mammals have perished along with 71 fish.

