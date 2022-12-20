Aging & Style
Suspect arrested, charged in KCK shooting that left man dead

Alvaro R. Lozano.
Alvaro R. Lozano.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 9.

According to the police, 31-year-old Alvaro R. Lozano has been charged with first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in the area of 10th and Pacific on the morning of Dec. 9, which left 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad dead.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County, Missouri, Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He will be extradited to Kansas, the police said.

No further details are currently available.

Previous coverage:

One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

