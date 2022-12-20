Santa visits KCK, gives away Christmas meals to families in need

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly 100 families won’t be without a Christmas Day meal this weekend after a local organization teamed up with Santa to help some of the less fortunate.

On Tuesday, Santa Claus made a visit from the North Pole to help deliver boxes of food for folks in need.

“They’re getting free turkeys and stuffing, and apples and oranges, and other produce as well,” said Anne Rauth, Mercy and Truth Medical Missions’ Director of Development and Marketing. “These are non-perishable items.”

It’s not the first rodeo for Mercy and Truth Medical Missions. The organization is in the spirit of giving year-round, mostly providing healthcare for people who have little to no insurance.

Leaders said the need for the services they provide is growing. It was evident an hour before the event started, as cars were already lined up.

“Especially around this time of the year, with food prices going up and lots of extra expenses, people have come to rely on these food boxes,” Rauth added. “The last time we did these boxes, the food was given away in under an hour.”

Mercy and Truth partnered with Church of the Resurrection to host the food giveaway. Several dozen families were sent home with meals for Christmas.

Many expressed just how grateful they were. But, for Mercy and Truth, meeting the physical and spiritual needs of the community is what they’re called to do.

“We’re just trying to help out any way we can,” added Rauth. “We’re also doing blood pressure checks here today. We just want to wrap our arms around this community and help them any way we can.”

Church of the Resurrection also partners with Mercy and Truth Medical Missions twice a month to deliver food to those in need.

