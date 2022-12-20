Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.

Winter is usually a busy time of year for Jay Loibl with Jay and I Plumbing. When it comes to keeping pipes thawed, he pointed out that sinks that sit on an exterior wall are especially in danger of freezing. One simple step to avoid disaster with pipes bursting is to let water lightly run from the faucet. Loibl offered guidance for doing this.

“Any kind of movement in the water, start out and then you can back it off. Make sure you got half hot, half cold because they can both freeze,” he said.

Loibl also advises keeping cabinet doors open, letting in warm air to keep lines thawed.

The American Red Cross offered further guidance on thawing frozen pipes. If you turn on your faucet and only a trickle comes out, there’s a trickle, it’s likely you have a frozen pipe. Advice to address this problem include:

Keeping the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.

Applying heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.

Applying heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can not thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

Checking all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.

When it comes to foundation vents that vent up crawl spaces, Loible said they need to be closed. If you can’t close these vents, put something in front of them to keep the cold air from blowing in. Loible said a bale of hay works well for this.

If you’re leaving home during the bitter cold weather, the American Red Cross advises leaving the heat on in your home and setting your thermostat at no lower than 55 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com