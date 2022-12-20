Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Pet of the Day: Benny

Benny is a sweet beautiful pup is full of love, and little energy, and is looking for a place...
Benny is a sweet beautiful pup is full of love, and little energy, and is looking for a place to call home.(Always and Furever)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Benny is 4 years old and is one of the 40 pups that we recused from another shelter.

He was found sitting in a kennel for four days without food or water. Even with all of that, the sweet beautiful pup is full of love, and little energy, and is looking for a place to call home.

He loves to play ball! He would make an excellent running partner. He loves to be near his person. He is great with kids. We are not sure how he is with cats. He can take time to warm up to new pups.

Please consider opening your home and heart to this beautiful pup. He is so worth all the love has.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Solay.
Pet of the Day: Solay
Casper Whisper.
Pet of the Day: Casper Whisper
If you’re looking for a dog that’s up for anything, then look no further than 8-month-old lab...
Pet of the Day: Tupac
Dude gets along with both dogs and cats, loves children, and loves people - especially to...
Pet of the Day: Dude