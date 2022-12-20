Pet of the Day: Benny

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Benny is 4 years old and is one of the 40 pups that we recused from another shelter.

He was found sitting in a kennel for four days without food or water. Even with all of that, the sweet beautiful pup is full of love, and little energy, and is looking for a place to call home.

He loves to play ball! He would make an excellent running partner. He loves to be near his person. He is great with kids. We are not sure how he is with cats. He can take time to warm up to new pups.

Please consider opening your home and heart to this beautiful pup. He is so worth all the love has.

