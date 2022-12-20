Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured.

According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street.

One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have information that can assist the authorities in their investigation.

