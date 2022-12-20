Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured.
According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street.
One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have information that can assist the authorities in their investigation.
