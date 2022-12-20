Aging & Style
Lawrence Police release photos of armed robbery suspect

Lawrence Police release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun on Dec....
Lawrence Police release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun on Dec. 13, 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.

LPD said the man is believed to have robbed a business in the 900 block of W. 23rd St. around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Officials said he allegedly entered the business, flashed a gun and demanded money from an employee. He ran away before cops arrived with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials had said they were investigating whether this robbery was connected to an armed robbery that happened at a business next door about a week prior. They have not said if the two are connected.

