KCC: Widespread power outages not expected, but caution urged ahead of winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an approaching winter storm expected to drop temperatures well below freezing and wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero, the Kansas Corporation Commission issued a vital reminder for Kansans to prepare. The incoming storm could also bring blizzard-like conditions to some parts of the state Thursday and Friday with wicked winds blowing snow and greatly reducing visibility.

The good news from the KCC is that the public utilities commission doesn’t anticipate widespread power outages.

“KCC staff is monitoring the situation in terms of the reliability of the power grid and adequate energy supply. No severe reliability or market disruption issues are expected based on information at this time,” the commission said in a news release looking ahead to the upcoming winter weather.”

While there aren’t issues currently, the KCC urges energy conservation, where possible, as during a winter storm, conservation “is always a prudent step and can help prevent outages and keep energy bills down.”

The KCC points out that the combination of low temperatures and strong winds expected later this week can be a deadly combination, resulting in hypothermia and frostbite.

“Residents are encouraged to stay inside whenever possible and keep pets indoors as well,” the commission said.

If you need to be outside, common recommendations the KCC emphasizes include staying covered by wearing gloves and a hat and dressing in layers.

