Kansas governor makes stop in Roeland Park to discuss tax break plan

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Roeland Park on Monday morning to discuss a three-tier tax break plan.

If passed, the combined cuts would save Kansans $500 million over the next three years.

You may remember Gov. Kelly’s ‘Axe the Food Tax’ plan being passed earlier this year. In addition to groceries, she wants to give Kansans a tax break on diapers, feminine hygiene products, school supplies and even social security.

“With this bill, we will axe the food tax completely and quickly,” Gov. Kelly said. “And, not just that, we’re also expanding this relief to include other essential items like feminine hygiene products and diapers. They weren’t included in the bill we passed this spring, but they need to be in the upcoming bill. They’re necessities and we should do everything we can to help Kansas families afford them.”

The second bill proposes a sales tax holiday on school supplies. If signed into law, the bill would create a three-day window every August (starting next year) when Kansas families could purchase school supplies tax-free.

The third and final proposal concerns taxes paid on social security. If passed, Kansans earning under $100,000 a year would get tax-free social security. This would end up saving seniors more than $50 million over the next three years.

