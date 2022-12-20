Gov. Parson to announce his choice for new state treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer on Tuesday, December 20.

His announcement will be at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Parson’s appointment will replace state auditor-elect Scott Fitzpatrick.

This is Parson’s second appointment to a statewide office in the past month.

Earlier he appointed Andrew Bailey as the state attorney general.

Bailey will take over for Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

