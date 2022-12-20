Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Gov. Parson to announce his choice for new state treasurer

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer on Tuesday, December 20.

His announcement will be at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Parson’s appointment will replace state auditor-elect Scott Fitzpatrick.

This is Parson’s second appointment to a statewide office in the past month.

Earlier he appointed Andrew Bailey as the state attorney general.

Bailey will take over for Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily enters an exam room consult with a patient about the medical...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
Raytown is considering a measure to add a local sales tax to marijuana. If the Council passes...
Raytown measure would place additional local tax on marijuana sales
Investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that displaced...
2 kids & 6 adults displaced by early morning house fire in Kansas City
Investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that displaced...
2 kids & 6 adults displaced in Kansas City house fire