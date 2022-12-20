Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Former Kansas corrections officer charged in child sex crimes case

Catherine Dutcher
Catherine Dutcher(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former corrections officer in Kansas has been officially charged with unlawful sexual relations in a child sex crimes case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that criminal charges have officially been filed against Catherine Dutcher, 24.

DA Kagay said his office has charged Dutcher with one count of unlawful sexual relations - a level 4 person felony.

Dutcher was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on unlawful sexual relations - a department corrections employee with a juvenile corrections inmate 16 or older.

The Kansas Department of Corrections told 13 NEWS that Dutcher was hired on Aug. 22 and was fired on the same day as her arrest.

Dutcher remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. Her first appearance has been set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Vivek Malek as the next state...
Missouri Gov. Parson selects next state treasurer
Federal judge sentences woman in Ozarks catalytic converter theft ring
Francisco J. Enriquez.
Charges filed in shooting just north of Westport that left man dead on front porch
The FBI is asking for help locating a man who is facing child sex trafficking charges in state...
WANTED: FBI searching for man facing child sex trafficking charges
Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group company, began construction on a new lithium-ion...
Gov.: $15 billion invested in Kansas’ private sector since 2019