FORECAST: Messy week of weather ahead

Monday was the beginning of a messy week of weather ahead. With temperatures hanging out close to the freezing mark during the day, we had a rain/snow mix push through the region into the afternoon. Totals were only minor. Watch out for a few lingering sprinkles or flurries through the evening and into tonight, but most of us will be quiet and chilly. Lows tonight drop into the upper teens. Tuesday and Wednesday remain mostly cloudy with colder conditions. We mainly stay dry until late Wednesday night. A much larger storm system is looking to take aim at the central U.S. This will bring some major impacts. We are talking snow, strong winds and extreme cold.

Thursday looks to be the biggest impact day as Winter Storm Watches have been put in place for all of the viewing area. We still need to iron out a few details, but snow should fall during the morning and midday hours, then taper off in the evening. Most of our model guidance is hinting at healthy snowfall totals once the event is over. At least 3 inches of snow is looking likely. A range of 3 inches to 6 inches is definitely on the table.

It is a widespread event. The duration of this system, how fast it moves, will be big factors.

Due to the frigid air in place, as well, this snow will likely be fine and powdery. On top of that, our temperatures will take a massive hit. We are looking downright frigid starting Thursday and lasting through the upcoming weekend.

Expect dangerous wind chills Thursday and Friday. Wind Chill Watches have been put in place for all of us through Saturday morning. We could start our morning Friday with real temperatures below zero. Wind chills as low as 35 below are possible.

We shake the snow late Thursday and at least look to be dry for Christmas weekend. It will be cold, however, so most of the snow that falls through Thursday should be in place on Christmas Day.

Slightly warmer improvements are on the way. We take a look at some upper-30s, potentially, in the middle of next week.

