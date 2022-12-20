FORECAST: Calm Tuesday ahead of the later week’s winter storm

Tuesday is the calm before the winter storm. Mostly cloudy skies will start us off and will be intermittent, as mostly-cloudy to partly-sunny during the afternoon. High pressure is flirting with the western side of the Central Plains, which has helped with holding off overcast conditions and snow development. High temperatures are expected in the middle and upper 20s.

We continue to monitor a large area of low pressure that deepens out of the Northern Rockies near Wyoming and Montana. By Wednesday night, we will begin interacting with the storm system. Wind is expected to pick up Wednesday night into Thursday, with gusts expected between 30 and 40 mph. Snowfall accumulation forecasts have been updating every three hours. Not one forecast has stayed the same from the previous throughout the past 48 hours. At this time, an opportunity for between 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible throughout the area during the timeframe of the event, which will start Wednesday night and most likely exit the area by late Friday morning.

The bulk of any snowfall is expected Thursday. Temperatures will drop dramatically from Wednesday into Thursday, and then once more Thursday into Friday. Nearly single-digit daytime highs are expected Thursday afternoon, with wind chill values ranging between 0 and -10 degrees. By Friday morning, air temperatures are expected to range between -5 and -10 degrees, with wind chill values ranging between -20 and -40 degres. Wind chill watches are officially in effect starting 12 o’clock in the afternoon Thursday, and ending at the same time Friday afternoon.

We will also begin a winter storm watch by 6 a.m. Thursday as the bulk of snowfall begins, and we’ll end the watch by 6 p.m. Friday. Blowing snow will be a big concern during this time, especially for any traveling. Extreme cold and whiteout conditions are showing high confidence in the forecast model. To put this in perspective, Friday’s temperature forecast has not been felt since 1990. Thursday and Saturday’s forecast has happened in 2016 and 2017. Once this storm system passes just in time for Christmas Sunday, temperatures will rise quickly. Sunday’s high temperature is expected in the lower 20s, and by next Tuesday, we are in the middle 30s. As of now, we may have the opportunity for lower 40s by mid next week.

