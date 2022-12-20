Federal judge sentences woman in Ozarks catalytic converter theft ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business.

Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to participating in a conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines.

Ice is the last of seven defendants indicted in this case to plead guilty. Ice’s husband and co-defendant Leslie Ice, 37, as well as co-defendants Cody Ryder, 31, Enx Khoshaba, 29, and Eric Kaltenbach, 37, all of Springfield, and Evan Marshall, 24, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, also have pleaded guilty.

By pleading guilty today, Danielle Ice admitted that she and Leslie Ice stole at least 50 catalytic converters and sold them directly to Marshall. Marshall paid Danielle and Leslie Ice approximately $20,000 for stolen catalytic converters.

The Ices began stealing catalytic converters for Marshall in October 2020 and continued stealing catalytic converters and selling them to Marshall through at least March 2021. They photographed the victims’ catalytic converters while the catalytic converters were still attached to the victims’ vehicles and sent the photographs via SMS text message to Marshall. Marshall would then determine whether the victims’ catalytic converters were valuable. If Marshall responded that a catalytic converter was valuable, Leslie Ice removed the victim’s catalytic converter by cutting it from the victim’s vehicle’s exhaust system using a battery-powered reciprocating saw. Leslie and Danielle Ice then sold the stolen catalytic converter to Marshall.

Marshall provided Leslie Ice with a list of vehicles, by year, make, and model, that had valuable catalytic converters so that he could target specific vehicles from which to steal catalytic converters.

Marshall also gave Danielle Ice approximately $1,500 in cash in January 2021 so she could post Leslie Ice’s bond in a state criminal case in which he was being detained. Marshall provided Leslie Ice’s bond money so that he would be released from custody and could continue to steal catalytic converters and sell them to Marshall.

Marshall admitted that he transported stolen catalytic converters, valued at $1 million or more, across state lines from December 2019 to October 2021. Marshall also admitted that he bought tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters directly from his co-defendants and from other thieves and sold the stolen catalytic converters for a total of approximately $1 million.

Under federal statutes, Danielle Ice is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.