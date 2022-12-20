Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash.

The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.

Evelyn Cowsert, the owner, said Kohler had been a favorite among customers. She had kept a tip jar -- a stained Styrofoam cup -- behind the counter. But, instead of cash, Kolher’s cup contained slips of paper with scriptures or notes from customers. Most recently, a child had drawn a picture of her on lined notebook paper.

“She was kind and good-natured,” Cowsert said. “She loved the customers.”

Customers said Kohler remembered names and faces, and could usually keep track of their preferred orders.

Jeff Jones and his table of regulars described her as attentive and witty, a person who simply loved their job and the people to whom she served breakfast and lunch.

“I think she usually knew what I was going to eat,” Jones said. “We’re sure going to miss her.”

The other waitresses seemed to look up to Kohler. Deborah Callaway started at the diner around two years before Kohler started. She described her as a mother figure.

“She just loved everyone,” Callaway said.

Cowsert said she plans to reach out to Kohler’s family about holding a formal memorial service at the restaurant. But until then, she, her staff and customers have enjoyed reminiscing about a woman with a heart as warm as the food she served.

“You can’t say anything better about someone than to be loved by strangers,” Cowsert said.

